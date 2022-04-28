Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

HEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

