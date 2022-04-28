Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67 to $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. Hologic also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45 to $5.65 EPS.

HOLX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. 2,329,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hologic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.