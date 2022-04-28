Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.53 million to $32.70 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.70 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,881. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.