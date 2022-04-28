Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

HBCP stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.