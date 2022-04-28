Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.53. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.55.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (Get Rating)
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
