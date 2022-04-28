HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

HTBI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 67,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,630. The stock has a market cap of $454.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

