Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,750. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

