Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

