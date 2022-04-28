HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.74

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.74 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 170,911 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.85 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.41.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

