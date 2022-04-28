HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.74

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.74 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 170,911 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £119.85 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.41.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile (LON:HSS)
