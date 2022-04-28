HST Ventures LLC Makes New Investment in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. loanDepot accounts for approximately 1.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HST Ventures LLC owned approximately 0.07% of loanDepot as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 1,010,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $858,000.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,389. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $957.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. Equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

