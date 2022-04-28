Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Up 5.2%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.
A number of analysts have commented on HNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huaneng Power International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
