Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Up 5.2%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of analysts have commented on HNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huaneng Power International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.