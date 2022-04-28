Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. 83,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,747. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

