Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 13.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Huntsman by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NYSE HUN opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

