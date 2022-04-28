HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $415.47

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.47 ($5.30) and traded as low as GBX 240.50 ($3.07). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 59,766 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 413.34.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

