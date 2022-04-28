IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.20

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.20 and traded as low as C$11.19. IBI Group shares last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 30,940 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBG shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The stock has a market cap of C$363.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.78 million. Research analysts predict that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

