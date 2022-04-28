Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec began coverage on Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.00.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

