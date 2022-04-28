Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $1,968.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.50 or 0.07366239 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

