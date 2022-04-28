IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.500-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-7.63 EPS.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,209. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,050,000 after acquiring an additional 184,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $3,449,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

