iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $16.54. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,959,032.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,090,775 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,061 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 44.9% during the third quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

