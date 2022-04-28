ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.54 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.26 ($0.08). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,139,472 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £18.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.52.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.