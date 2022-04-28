Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 29,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 521,798 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $48.76.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.2673 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,117,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 407.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 600,848 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 681.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 542,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

