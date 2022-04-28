Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 521,798 shares.The stock last traded at $48.69 and had previously closed at $48.76.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (NYSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

