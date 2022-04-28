Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 521,798 shares.The stock last traded at $48.69 and had previously closed at $48.76.
IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (NYSE:IMO)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.