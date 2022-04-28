Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.05) – $0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $54-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 648,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,192. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $101,112.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Impinj by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

