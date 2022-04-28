Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,364. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $430.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.