Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.
NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,364. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $430.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.
