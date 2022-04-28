Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 993.5% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.16. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

