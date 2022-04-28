Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

INFI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 757,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,775. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

