InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.31. InfuSystem shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 192,521 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFU. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Research analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 724,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 440,139 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,862,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 127,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

