Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.76

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 34378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $601.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

