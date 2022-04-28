Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $70,500.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 75,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALZN. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth $97,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

