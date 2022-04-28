Insider Buying: Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT) Insider Purchases 4,050,000 Shares of Stock

Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT – Get Rating) insider Robert Andrew McCrae acquired 4,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($51,618.66).
GCAT stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 31,291,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,648. Caracal Gold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02).
