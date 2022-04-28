Insider Buying: Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT) Insider Purchases 4,050,000 Shares of Stock

Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT – Get Rating) insider Robert Andrew McCrae acquired 4,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($51,618.66).

GCAT stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 31,291,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,648. Caracal Gold plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

About Caracal Gold (Get Rating)

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine covering an area of 586,600 km located in Narok County, Kenya. The company was formerly known as Papillon Holdings Plc and changed its name to Caracal Gold plc in September 2021.

