Insider Buying: CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Director Purchases $10,304.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. CHS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

