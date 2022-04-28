Insider Buying: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Buys C$45,100.00 in Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) Director Francis Sauve purchased 10,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,917,643.25.

Shares of ELO stock opened at C$4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$280.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.07.

Get Eloro Resources alerts:

About Eloro Resources (Get Rating)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.