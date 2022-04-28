Insider Buying: Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Buys C$45,100.00 in Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) Director Francis Sauve purchased 10,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,917,643.25.
Shares of ELO stock opened at C$4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$280.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.07.
