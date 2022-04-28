Insider Buying: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) Director Richard Lord purchased 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.84 per share, with a total value of C$110,530.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,220,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,481,465.74.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Richard Lord sold 61,800 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.63, for a total value of C$3,067,078.38.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00.

Shares of TSE:RCH traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.76. 85,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$35.81 and a 1-year high of C$51.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCH shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

