Insider Buying: SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) General Counsel Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) General Counsel Scott Sukenick purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 53,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,497. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.96.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
About SCYNEXIS (Get Rating)
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
