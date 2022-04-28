Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$47,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,767,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,905,064.74.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Tethys Petroleum (Get Rating)

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

