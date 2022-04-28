Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$47,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,767,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,905,064.74.
Tethys Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Tethys Petroleum (Get Rating)
See Also
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.