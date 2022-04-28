Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Funko by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

