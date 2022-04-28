Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $7,017.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00101037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,937,511 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

