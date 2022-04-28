Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 3,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

Get Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 12.52% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.