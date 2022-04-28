Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.99

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.99 and last traded at C$177.59, with a volume of 108894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$179.99.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFC. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$183.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.85. The stock has a market cap of C$31.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

