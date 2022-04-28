Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,804,746. The stock has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.