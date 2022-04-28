International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Up to $47.36

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.36, but opened at $50.49. International Paper shares last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 27,574 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

