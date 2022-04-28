Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

IIP.UN traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.41. 592,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.40. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$18.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.09.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$99,570.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$910,622.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

