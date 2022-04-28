Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 13,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 12,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

