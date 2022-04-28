Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.73

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 159670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

