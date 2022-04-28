Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.84

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, with a volume of 793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.