Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 27th (BLI, BLU, BPCGY, BRDS, BRFH, BSRR, BVRDF, BWMX, BXBLY, BXMT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 27th:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

