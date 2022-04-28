Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) recently:
- 4/21/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $62.00.
Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 34,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,357. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $729.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
