Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) recently:

4/21/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/13/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

4/12/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/3/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $62.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 34,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,357. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $729.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

