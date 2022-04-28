Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 926,677 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics comprises about 2.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Frazier Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $33,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $15.59. 1,915,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,551. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

