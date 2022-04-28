IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.82. 561,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 197,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,597,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

