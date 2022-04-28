IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Announces Earnings Results

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA updated its Q2 guidance to $2.35-2.42 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.
Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $212.96. 45,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $204.50 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
