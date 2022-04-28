IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Announces Earnings Results

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA updated its Q2 guidance to $2.35-2.42 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $212.96. 45,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,093. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $204.50 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.75.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

